Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Updates Q3 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) updated its third quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.15-1.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.45-2.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.63 billion.

STX stock opened at $60.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.69. Seagate Technology has a 52 week low of $39.02 and a 52 week high of $66.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.64%.

STX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.67.

In other news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 1,414,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total transaction of $86,570,460.00. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 4,145 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $234,192.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,679,378 shares of company stock worth $284,719,242. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Recommended Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.