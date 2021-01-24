Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Raised to $56.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price objective increased by Wedbush from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.67.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $60.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.51. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $39.02 and a 52-week high of $66.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.69. The stock has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.64%.

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Jeffrey D. Fochtman sold 4,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total value of $297,756.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,856.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 1,414,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total transaction of $86,570,460.00. Insiders sold 4,679,378 shares of company stock worth $284,719,242 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 238.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,554,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,060 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 199.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,593,554 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $79,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,846 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $65,734,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Seagate Technology by 232.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 585,434 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,961,000 after acquiring an additional 409,518 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 41.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,317,866 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $64,966,000 after acquiring an additional 384,938 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

