Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Issues Q3 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) updated its third quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.15-1.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.45-2.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.63 billion.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.67.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $60.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Seagate Technology has a 12 month low of $39.02 and a 12 month high of $66.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.69. The stock has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.64%.

In other Seagate Technology news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 703,034 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total transaction of $42,350,768.16. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 4,145 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $234,192.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,679,378 shares of company stock valued at $284,719,242. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

