Seacor (NYSE:CKH) Sets New 1-Year High at $43.22

Shares of Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $43.22 and last traded at $43.22, with a volume of 22074 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.84.
CKH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Seacor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Seacor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th.
The company has a market cap of $889.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.52.
In other Seacor news, CEO Charles Fabrikant sold 1,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.57, for a total transaction of $51,713.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,041,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Oivind Lorentzen sold 807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $33,530.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,173.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,573 shares of company stock valued at $9,863,304 in the last ninety days. 9.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CKH. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Seacor by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Seacor by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Seacor by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,040,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,799,000 after buying an additional 27,457 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Seacor by 10.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Seacor by 1.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.
Seacor Company Profile (NYSE:CKH)
SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.
