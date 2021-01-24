Seacor (NYSE:CKH) Sets New 1-Year High at $43.22

Shares of Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $43.22 and last traded at $43.22, with a volume of 22074 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.84.

CKH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Seacor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Seacor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th.

Get Seacor alerts:

The company has a market cap of $889.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.52.

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $175.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.22 million. Seacor had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 1.45%. On average, research analysts forecast that Seacor Holdings Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Seacor news, CEO Charles Fabrikant sold 1,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.57, for a total transaction of $51,713.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,041,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Oivind Lorentzen sold 807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $33,530.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,173.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,573 shares of company stock valued at $9,863,304 in the last ninety days. 9.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CKH. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Seacor by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Seacor by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Seacor by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,040,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,799,000 after buying an additional 27,457 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Seacor by 10.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Seacor by 1.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Seacor Company Profile (NYSE:CKH)

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Seacor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.