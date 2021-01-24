Scopus Biopharma Inc.’s Quiet Period To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:SCPS)

Scopus Biopharma’s (NASDAQ:SCPS) quiet period will end on Monday, January 25th. Scopus Biopharma had issued 500,000 shares in its public offering on December 16th. The total size of the offering was $2,750,000 based on an initial share price of $5.50. During Scopus Biopharma’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

SCPS opened at $12.36 on Friday. Scopus Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $5.34 and a fifty-two week high of $47.86.

Get Scopus Biopharma alerts:

Scopus Biopharma Company Profile

Scopus BioPharma Inc develops therapeutics drugs targeting the endocannabinoid system. The company was formerly known as Project18 Inc and changed its name to Scopus BioPharma Inc in December, 2017. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Scopus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scopus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.