Scirocco Energy Plc (SOLO.L) (LON:SOLO) Shares Down 5.1%

Shares of Scirocco Energy Plc (SOLO.L) (LON:SOLO) were down 5.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.80 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.85 ($0.02). Approximately 5,186,798 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 3,047,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.95 ($0.03).

The firm has a market capitalization of £13.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.85 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

Scirocco Energy Plc (SOLO.L) Company Profile (LON:SOLO)

Solo Oil Plc acquires a portfolio of direct and indirect interests in exploration, development, and production oil and gas assets primarily in Europe, Africa, and the Americas. The company holds 25% interest in the Ruvuma Petroleum Sharing Agreement covering an area of approximately 3,447 square kilometers; 8.39% interest in the Kiliwani North Development License; and 12.03% interest in Helium One license located in Tanzania.

