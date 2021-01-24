Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SBGSY shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SBGSY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.53. The stock had a trading volume of 121,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,807. The company has a market capitalization of $86.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.10. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52 week low of $13.49 and a 52 week high of $31.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

