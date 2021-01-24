Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Stock Position Increased by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 532,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 103,277 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $11,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 706.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 42.7% during the third quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on Schlumberger from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

In related news, EVP Ashok Belani sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $325,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 267,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,802,378.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 2,981 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $65,790.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,320.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,981 shares of company stock worth $500,391 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger stock opened at $24.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a PE ratio of -3.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.38. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $36.53.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.01%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

