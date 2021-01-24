SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $325.07.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $309.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $293.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,172,000 after buying an additional 12,352 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 7,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 175,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,600,000 after buying an additional 36,243 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 345,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,563,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $272.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,817.95 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.20. SBA Communications has a 52 week low of $205.20 and a 52 week high of $328.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.99). The company had revenue of $522.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.26 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.