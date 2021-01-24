Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Takes $229,000 Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Robert Half International by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cfra upgraded Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Robert Half International from $66.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Robert Half International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Robert Half International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

RHI opened at $68.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.61 and a 200-day moving average of $57.36. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.38 and a 52 week high of $69.00.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

