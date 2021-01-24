Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Exponent in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in Exponent by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,007,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,678,000 after purchasing an additional 71,389 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Exponent by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Exponent by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Exponent by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Richard L. Schlenker, Jr. sold 121,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.69, for a total transaction of $10,177,206.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 282,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,648,534.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $395,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,656,156.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 183,746 shares of company stock valued at $15,233,621. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EXPO opened at $93.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 62.16 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.63 and a 200-day moving average of $81.02. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.03 and a 52-week high of $97.84.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $98.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.73 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

