Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Invests $221,000 in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 83.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 32.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medifast during the second quarter worth $110,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Medifast during the third quarter worth $132,000. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MED opened at $220.87 on Friday. Medifast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.03 and a 52 week high of $229.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $202.38 and its 200 day moving average is $175.11.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.42. Medifast had a return on equity of 80.07% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $271.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Medifast, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 21st. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Medifast to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. B. Riley raised their price target on Medifast from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Medifast from $205.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Medifast Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

