Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,880 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BL. FMR LLC raised its position in BlackLine by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after purchasing an additional 361,839 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in BlackLine by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 323,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,808,000 after purchasing an additional 34,692 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in BlackLine by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 22,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in BlackLine by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in BlackLine by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,910,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,220,000 after purchasing an additional 20,464 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of BlackLine from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of BlackLine from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.56.

In other BlackLine news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total value of $126,370.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 41,597 shares in the company, valued at $4,722,923.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $862,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,035.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ BL opened at $135.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.82. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.32 and a 52-week high of $141.82. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of -195.68 and a beta of 0.95.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $90.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

