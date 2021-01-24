Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Holdings Raised by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 356.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 4.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Santander Consumer USA by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Santander Consumer USA by 29.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC raised its position in Santander Consumer USA by 32.7% in the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 39,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 9,669 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SC opened at $23.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 59.10, a quick ratio of 59.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $27.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.15.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.83. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.56.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

