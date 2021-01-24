Sanne Group plc (SNN.L) (LON:SNN) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $585.55

Sanne Group plc (SNN.L) (LON:SNN) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $585.55 and traded as low as $542.11. Sanne Group plc (SNN.L) shares last traded at $544.00, with a volume of 89,731 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SNN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sanne Group plc (SNN.L) to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 730 ($9.54) in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 725 ($9.47) price target on shares of Sanne Group plc (SNN.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 678.33 ($8.86).

Get Sanne Group plc (SNN.L) alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £801.26 million and a PE ratio of 52.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 585.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 619.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.35.

Sanne Group plc provides alternative asset and corporate administration services worldwide. The company operates through EMEA, Asia-Pacific & Mauritius, Channel Islands, and North America segments. It offers alternative asset services comprising private debt fund administration, capital markets, depositary, and loan agency and security trustee services to banks, insurance companies, and asset managers; real estate fund and corporate administration, real estate accounting, and complementary services; private equity fund administration, corporate administration, and portfolio monitoring services; and hedge fund administration services, as well as acts as an alternative investment fund manager.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanne Group plc (SNN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanne Group plc (SNN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.