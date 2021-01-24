Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SBH. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Sally Beauty currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.29.

NYSE:SBH opened at $13.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.36. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.54. Sally Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.54.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $957.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.54 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 535.36%. Sally Beauty’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sally Beauty will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christian A. Brickman purchased 11,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $124,169.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 457,571 shares in the company, valued at $5,005,826.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward W. Rabin purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $44,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,359.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Sally Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Sally Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth $127,000.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

