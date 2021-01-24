Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Shares Down 5.7%

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) shares dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.55 and last traded at $1.65. Approximately 716,878 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 538,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Salem Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The stock has a market cap of $44.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $60.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.14 million. Salem Media Group had a negative return on equity of 32.58% and a negative net margin of 26.19%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salem Media Group, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Salem Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Salem Media Group during the third quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

About Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM)

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, Website, satellite services, and music networking to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

