Safe Price Tops $0.19 (SAFE)

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 24th. In the last week, Safe has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. One Safe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000582 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe has a market cap of $3.90 million and $102,705.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Safe alerts:

Beam (BEAM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001143 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 95.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 94.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Safe Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Safe Coin Trading

Safe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.