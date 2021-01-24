Ruhnn (NASDAQ:RUHN) Trading Down 6.9%

Ruhnn Holding Limited (NASDAQ:RUHN) shares dropped 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.02 and last traded at $3.08. 513,406 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 116% from the average daily volume of 237,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.31.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Ruhnn from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Get Ruhnn alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $254.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.95 and a 200 day moving average of $2.98.

Ruhnn (NASDAQ:RUHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.30). Ruhnn had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $36.60 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Ruhnn during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ruhnn by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Ruhnn by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 120,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 71,983 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Ruhnn Company Profile (NASDAQ:RUHN)

Ruhnn Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates key opinion leader (KOL) cultivation and incubation platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the sale of various fashion and lifestyle products to consumers through its KOL online stores; and provision of various KOL sales and advertising services to third-party merchants.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Ruhnn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruhnn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.