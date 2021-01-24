Royal Bank of Canada Raises Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $47.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 17.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on INTC. Cowen upgraded Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. 140166 increased their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.34.

INTC opened at $56.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.28 and a 200 day moving average of $50.49. Intel has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $232.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at $13,930,586.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $26,481.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Grace Capital acquired a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

