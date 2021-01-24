Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target to $115.00

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on DFS. Morgan Stanley downgraded Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.39.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $92.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.07 and its 200-day moving average is $67.49. The company has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $100.96.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $102,942.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DFS. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,456,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,022,000 after acquiring an additional 7,836,633 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,482,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 252.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,788,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,538 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,298,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,683,000 after purchasing an additional 816,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 198.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 913,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,633,000 after purchasing an additional 606,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

