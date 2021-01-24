Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) (ETR:CBK) a €6.50 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) (ETR:CBK) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.30 ($8.59) target price on shares of Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on shares of Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on shares of Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on shares of Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €4.10 ($4.82) target price on shares of Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €5.34 ($6.28).

Shares of Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) stock opened at €5.80 ($6.83) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €5.42 and its 200 day moving average is €4.82. Commerzbank AG has a 1 year low of €2.80 ($3.30) and a 1 year high of €6.83 ($8.04).

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

