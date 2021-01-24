Robert J. Gould Sells 10,000 Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Stock

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) insider Robert J. Gould sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $120,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 524,845 shares in the company, valued at $6,340,127.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of FULC stock opened at $13.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $387.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.94. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.54.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FULC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 10.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 479.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,510,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,303 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 212,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 3.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 11.9% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia.

