Robert I. Blum Sells 5,000 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $102,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Robert I. Blum also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

On Monday, January 4th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $101,150.00.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $102,550.00.

On Friday, December 4th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $86,800.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total value of $78,650.00.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $82,500.00.

On Thursday, October 29th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $75,750.00.

CYTK opened at $20.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 15.18 and a quick ratio of 15.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.64. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $30.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 1.45.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.54. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 209.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,065.14%. The business had revenue of $41.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CYTK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Cytokinetics from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,759,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $232,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,262 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,780,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,843,000 after purchasing an additional 739,228 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,508,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,703,000 after purchasing an additional 576,349 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,044,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,913,000 after purchasing an additional 181,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foresite Capital Management IV LLC raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC now owns 1,672,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,205,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.