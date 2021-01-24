Robert A. Iger Sells 15,640 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 15,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $2,737,156.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,656,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,844,036.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $172.78 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $183.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $172.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.59. The company has a market cap of $313.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $177.00 to $182.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Argus increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.23.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $464,000. Modus Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 11,351 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 35,660 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,424,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 19,502 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,521 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

