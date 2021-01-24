Riverbridge Partners LLC Sells 2,378 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Riverbridge Partners LLC decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,378 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $138.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.57 and its 200-day moving average is $139.68. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $148.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 73.96%.

In other news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

