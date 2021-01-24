Riverbridge Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the third quarter valued at $30,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 18.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HRL shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Argus lowered Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.86.

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Steven J. Lykken purchased 6,873 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.97 per share, with a total value of $322,824.81. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,038.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $45.41 on Friday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $39.01 and a 1-year high of $52.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.35 and a 200-day moving average of $49.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a $0.245 dividend. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.04%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

