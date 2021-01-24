Riverbridge Partners LLC Acquires 41,046 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 379,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,046 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $32,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 19.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,520,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,790,000 after purchasing an additional 418,100 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 346.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 191,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 149,007 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 47.9% during the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 236,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,598,000 after purchasing an additional 76,592 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 16.4% during the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 445,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,369,000 after purchasing an additional 62,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in ExlService during the third quarter valued at $3,490,000. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXLS. Zacks Investment Research cut ExlService from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ExlService from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. ExlService presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.78.

EXLS stock opened at $86.60 on Friday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.61 and a 1-year high of $89.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 4,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.09, for a total transaction of $400,100.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,309 shares in the company, valued at $2,128,233.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 45,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $3,549,858.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,999,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,624 shares of company stock valued at $8,564,464. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

