Riverbridge Partners LLC Acquires 2,847 Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,108 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $28,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LII. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Lennox International by 888.8% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 37,575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after buying an additional 33,775 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lennox International by 30.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,754,000 after buying an additional 27,820 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Lennox International by 29.4% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 26,658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,267,000 after buying an additional 6,058 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Lennox International during the third quarter valued at about $726,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Lennox International by 2.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.15, for a total value of $1,318,105.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,022,446.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Torres sold 2,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.81, for a total value of $614,732.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,825.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,920 shares of company stock valued at $6,309,346. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Lennox International from $292.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Vertical Research upgraded Lennox International to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lennox International from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.00.

NYSE LII opened at $293.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 0.81. Lennox International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.40 and a fifty-two week high of $319.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.52%.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

