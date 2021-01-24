RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “RISE Education Cayman Ltd. is involved in China’s junior English Language Training market. RISE Education Cayman Ltd. is based in NEW YORK. “
Shares of RISE Education Cayman stock opened at $5.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.32 million, a PE ratio of -28.24 and a beta of 1.49. RISE Education Cayman has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
About RISE Education Cayman
RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand name in China, Hong Kong, and Singapore. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, which primarily include educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.
