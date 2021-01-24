RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RISE Education Cayman Ltd. is involved in China’s junior English Language Training market. RISE Education Cayman Ltd. is based in NEW YORK. “

Shares of RISE Education Cayman stock opened at $5.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.32 million, a PE ratio of -28.24 and a beta of 1.49. RISE Education Cayman has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $47.14 million for the quarter. RISE Education Cayman had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 8.87%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RISE Education Cayman will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RISE Education Cayman

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand name in China, Hong Kong, and Singapore. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, which primarily include educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

