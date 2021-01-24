Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

RIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

NYSE RIO traded down $0.99 on Friday, hitting $81.40. 1,287,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,105,903. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.95 and a 200-day moving average of $65.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $86.90. The stock has a market cap of $101.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 10,331 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,721,529 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $103,963,000 after acquiring an additional 53,969 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 30.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,303 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,618,000 after acquiring an additional 71,772 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 332.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 834 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.