Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) EVP Sells $37,293.20 in Stock

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) EVP Kevin Maddock sold 5,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $37,293.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,723.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kevin Maddock also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rimini Street alerts:

On Thursday, January 21st, Kevin Maddock sold 5,320 shares of Rimini Street stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $40,166.00.

On Tuesday, January 12th, Kevin Maddock sold 10,000 shares of Rimini Street stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $60,800.00.

On Thursday, January 14th, Kevin Maddock sold 30,000 shares of Rimini Street stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $192,000.00.

On Thursday, January 7th, Kevin Maddock sold 17,007 shares of Rimini Street stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $91,667.73.

NASDAQ RMNI opened at $7.50 on Friday. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $7.60. The company has a market capitalization of $572.14 million, a P/E ratio of -28.85, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.43.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Rimini Street by 151.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,759 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rimini Street during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Rimini Street in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rimini Street in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rimini Street by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 27,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 14,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on RMNI. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Rimini Street in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.67.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Rimini Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rimini Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.