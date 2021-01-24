Richard Holmes Purchases 7,586 Shares of Lok’nStore Group Plc (LOK.L) (LON:LOK) Stock

Lok’nStore Group Plc (LOK.L) (LON:LOK) insider Richard Holmes purchased 7,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 659 ($8.61) per share, with a total value of £49,991.74 ($65,314.53).

Shares of Lok’nStore Group Plc (LOK.L) stock opened at GBX 665 ($8.69) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 624.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 580.59. Lok’nStore Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 335 ($4.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 735 ($9.60). The company has a market capitalization of £196.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.04, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 26th were given a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share. This is a boost from Lok’nStore Group Plc (LOK.L)’s previous dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 1.61%. Lok’nStore Group Plc (LOK.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.71%.

Lok'nStore Group Plc develops and operates self-storage centers primarily in Southern England. The company operates a packaging shop in each of its storage centers that sells storage related goods, such as boxes, tapes, and bubblewraps, as well as provides insurance services. It operates through 36 self-storage centers.

