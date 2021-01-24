Reviewing Total (NYSE:TOT) & Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF)

Total (NYSE:TOT) and Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Get Total alerts:

Total has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advantage Oil & Gas has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Total and Advantage Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Total -3.64% 5.36% 2.25% Advantage Oil & Gas -133.25% -0.34% -0.24%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Total and Advantage Oil & Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Total 0 7 9 0 2.56 Advantage Oil & Gas 0 1 5 0 2.83

Total presently has a consensus target price of $47.33, indicating a potential upside of 6.51%. Advantage Oil & Gas has a consensus target price of $2.82, indicating a potential upside of 83.21%. Given Advantage Oil & Gas’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Advantage Oil & Gas is more favorable than Total.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Total and Advantage Oil & Gas’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Total $200.32 billion 0.59 $11.27 billion $4.38 10.15 Advantage Oil & Gas $207.42 million 1.40 -$18.58 million N/A N/A

Total has higher revenue and earnings than Advantage Oil & Gas.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.4% of Total shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.2% of Advantage Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Total beats Advantage Oil & Gas on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Total

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, and natural gas and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; and energy storage activities. The Refining & Chemicals segment is involved in refining petrochemicals, including olefins and aromatics; and polymer derivatives, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, polystyrene, and hydrocarbon resins, as well as biomass conversion and elastomer processing. It also engages in trading and shipping crude oil and petroleum products. The Marketing & Services segment produces and sells lubricants; and supplies and markets petroleum products, including bulk fuel, aviation fuel, special fluids, LPG, bitumen, heavy fuels, and marine bunkers. It operates approximately 15,615 service stations. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 12,681 Mboe of combined proved reserves of oil and gas. TOTAL SE has a strategic partnership with PureCycle Technologies in the area of plastic recycling. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Advantage Oil & Gas

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta. It provides natural gas and natural gas liquids primarily through marketing companies. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.