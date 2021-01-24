Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Stake Reduced by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QSR. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter worth about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 139.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on QSR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.57.

In related news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 149,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $8,959,119.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,332.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $295,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,791.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 227,018 shares of company stock valued at $13,611,940. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $60.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.67. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $67.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 76.47%.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.