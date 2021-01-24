Reserve Rights Price Tops $0.0415 on Major Exchanges (RSR)

Reserve Rights (CURRENCY:RSR) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. Reserve Rights has a market cap of $388.14 million and approximately $157.75 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Reserve Rights coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0415 or 0.00000127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Reserve Rights has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00074261 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.34 or 0.00733426 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006084 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00050077 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,441.23 or 0.04398059 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00014994 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00017656 BTC.

Reserve Rights Profile

Reserve Rights is a coin. Its launch date was May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,349,999,000 coins. Reserve Rights’ official website is reserve.org . Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Reserve Protocol is a blockchain based stablecoin that enables people to protect and use their money globally. It's designed to help protect people against hyperinflation. “

Reserve Rights Coin Trading

Reserve Rights can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reserve Rights directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reserve Rights should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Reserve Rights using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

