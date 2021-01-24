Research Analysts Offer Predictions for POLA Orbis Holdings Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:PORBF)

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for POLA Orbis in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Miyasako now expects that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.23. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for POLA Orbis’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PORBF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of POLA Orbis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised POLA Orbis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

OTCMKTS:PORBF opened at $20.68 on Friday. POLA Orbis has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $20.68. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 89.91 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.00.

POLA Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $395.88 million during the quarter. POLA Orbis had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 2.98%.

About POLA Orbis

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM Ã THREE, and DECENCIA brand names.

