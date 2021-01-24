Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Shift4 Payments, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:FOUR)

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Shift4 Payments in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.44) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.37). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Shift4 Payments’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on FOUR. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.69.

Shares of NYSE FOUR opened at $71.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.83. Shift4 Payments has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $76.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.96.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.75 million.

In related news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 9,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total transaction of $495,328,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 623.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivid Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. 33.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

