Request (REQ) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.34 Million

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 24th. Request has a market cap of $35.64 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request coin can currently be bought for $0.0356 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Request has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00076687 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $249.71 or 0.00783725 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00054154 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006044 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,440.61 or 0.04521391 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00015173 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00017960 BTC.

Request Coin Profile

REQ is a coin. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,912,165 coins. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Request’s official website is request.network . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . Request’s official message board is blog.request.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Buying and Selling Request

