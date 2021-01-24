Republic First Bancorp (FRBK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, January 25th. Analysts expect Republic First Bancorp to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 million. Republic First Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. On average, analysts expect Republic First Bancorp to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Republic First Bancorp alerts:

FRBK stock opened at $2.84 on Friday. Republic First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.67 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Republic First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.