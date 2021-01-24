Renault SA (RNO.PA) (EPA:RNO) PT Set at €67.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Renault SA (RNO.PA) (EPA:RNO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on RNO. Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Renault SA (RNO.PA) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €35.09 ($41.28).

Get Renault SA (RNO.PA) alerts:

Renault SA (RNO.PA) stock opened at €34.42 ($40.49) on Thursday. Renault SA has a 52 week low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 52 week high of €100.70 ($118.47). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €35.84 and its 200 day moving average price is €27.35.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, and Sales Financing segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Renault SA (RNO.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault SA (RNO.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.