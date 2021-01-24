Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) Trading 5.6% Higher

Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) shares were up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.65 and last traded at $25.65. Approximately 132,210 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 159,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.30.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.51. The firm has a market cap of $923.78 million and a P/E ratio of -160.31.

Get Renalytix AI alerts:

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). On average, analysts expect that Renalytix AI plc will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in Renalytix AI by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 122,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Renalytix AI during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,188,000. Polar Capital LLP purchased a new position in Renalytix AI during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,219,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Renalytix AI during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,797,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in Renalytix AI during the 3rd quarter valued at $524,000. Institutional investors own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

About Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX)

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Renalytix AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renalytix AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.