Ren (REN) Price Tops $0.64

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Ren coin can now be bought for $0.64 or 0.00002002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ren has traded 19.7% higher against the dollar. Ren has a market cap of $565.94 million and $158.18 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00076594 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.36 or 0.00702482 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006078 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00047207 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,412.42 or 0.04422344 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00015028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00018327 BTC.

Ren Profile

Ren (CRYPTO:REN) is a coin. It was first traded on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 884,917,287 coins. Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . The official website for Ren is renproject.io . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Ren Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

