Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) released its earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 11.22%.

Shares of RBNC opened at $20.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.23 and its 200-day moving average is $16.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.20 million, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Reliant Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $23.41.

Get Reliant Bancorp alerts:

In other Reliant Bancorp news, insider Kim York acquired 2,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.02 per share, with a total value of $49,832.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 4,495 shares of company stock worth $82,223 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RBNC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Reliant Bancorp from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Reliant Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Reliant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.