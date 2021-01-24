Regis (NYSE:RGS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Regis (NYSE:RGS) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.34% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Regis’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regis in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.56.

Shares of Regis stock opened at $9.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.70. Regis has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $17.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32. The stock has a market cap of $329.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.71.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.63). Regis had a negative net margin of 36.19% and a negative return on equity of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $111.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that Regis will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regis by 38,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Regis by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 15,266 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Regis by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Regis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Regis by 131.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter.

Regis Company Profile

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates in two segments, Company-owned Salons and Franchise Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

