Redwood Trust, Inc. to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:RWT)

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Redwood Trust in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.20. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Redwood Trust’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

RWT has been the topic of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Redwood Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Redwood Trust in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Redwood Trust in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Redwood Trust from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Redwood Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Redwood Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.13.

NYSE:RWT opened at $9.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.97. Redwood Trust has a 52-week low of $2.14 and a 52-week high of $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a current ratio of 14.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.02.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RWT. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $13,712,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Redwood Trust by 211.9% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 800,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 544,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Redwood Trust by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,629,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,337,000 after purchasing an additional 182,949 shares during the period. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,316,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Redwood Trust by 1,258.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 158,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 147,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.44%.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Multifamily Investments, and Third-Party Residential Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

