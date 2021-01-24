Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors lowered its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 48.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3,160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 23.4% in the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RETA stock opened at $113.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.50. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.17 and a 52 week high of $257.96.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.10) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,340.72% and a negative return on equity of 163.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.32) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RETA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Reata Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.25.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, insider Michael D. Wortley sold 51,429 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.37, for a total value of $9,224,819.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,429 shares in the company, valued at $9,224,819.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Warren Huff sold 81,657 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $14,290,791.57. Company insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease(CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 diabetic, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

