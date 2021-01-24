RealChain Achieves Market Capitalization of $74,435.00 (RCT)

RealChain (CURRENCY:RCT) traded 75.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 23rd. RealChain has a total market cap of $74,435.00 and $5,623.00 worth of RealChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, RealChain has traded down 34.8% against the U.S. dollar. One RealChain token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00073171 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $238.28 or 0.00725208 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005997 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00049586 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,458.51 or 0.04438946 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00014959 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00017681 BTC.

About RealChain

RealChain is a token. RealChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 510,469,599 tokens. RealChain’s official Twitter account is @RealChainFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . RealChain’s official website is rcfund.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RealChain is a new blockchain protocol designed specifically for high-end consumer goods and financial services . The RealChain token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. “

RealChain Token Trading

RealChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RealChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RealChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

