RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) to Issue $0.12 Dividend

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) declared a dividend on Friday, January 22nd, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, February 12th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th.

RBB Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 312.5% over the last three years.

Shares of RBB opened at $17.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $354.55 million, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.93. RBB Bancorp has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.89.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $29.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.85 million. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 21.28%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RBB Bancorp will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on RBB shares. TheStreet raised RBB Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens started coverage on RBB Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on RBB Bancorp from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

