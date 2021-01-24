Raymond James Raises Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target to $61.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $45.00 to $61.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.11.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $48.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.17. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $51.22.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 2,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total transaction of $84,803.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,596.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 10,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $358,880.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,794.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,501 shares of company stock valued at $659,444 in the last ninety days. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 71,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

